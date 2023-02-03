HONOLULU (KHON2) — PAW Patrol Live! is on a roll to the Blaisdell Concert Hall to bring a live performance based on the top-rated cartoon series PAW Patrol.

During the music-filled production, guests will have the chance to see the whole pack embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

There will be 16 performances in Honolulu to see PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. but you can purchase them earlier by becoming a “Tail Mail” subscriber.

Subscribers will have access to pre-sale tickets for all performances starting on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. You can signup on the Paw Patrol Live website.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Tickets and production dates can be found on Ticketmaster.