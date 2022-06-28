HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply said final paving of the roadway in Punaluu by the 30-inch water main break is scheduled for Wednesday, June 29.

There is one lane open and contraflow on Kamehameha Highway near Green Valley Road.

Work continues to fix the water main which broke on Friday, June 24.

BWS said a chain of events lead to the break which caused a large sinkhole.