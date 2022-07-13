HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Facility Maintenance will be partially closing lanes on Auloa Road between Pali Highway near Castle Junction and Luna‘ai Street.



Lanes will be partially closed due to pavement repairs.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

Driveways in construction zones of Auloa Road may be restricted.

Construction began Wednesday and is expected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 26.



Work will begin at 8:30 a.m. from 2:30 p.m, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

If you have any questions you can contact DFM’s Division of Road Maintenance at (808) 768-3631.