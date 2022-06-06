HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a house fire in Pauoa Valley early Monday morning and said two people were dead and one was in serious condition.

The incident happened around 2:21 a.m. on June 6, on A Booth Road in Pauoa Valley.

According to EMS, a 77-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene while a 77-year-old man was taken to the nearest hospital in serious condition. He suffered from burns to his right arm and both legs.

Honolulu Fire Department is investigating.