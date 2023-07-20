HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Mint has released the designs for new quarters honoring trailblazing women in the United States who, in the past, have been overlooked.

One of the quarters features the late Hawaiʻi politician Patsy Takemoto Mink.

“I am honored to announce the designs of the 2024 American Women’s Quarters Program,” said Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson. “These beautiful designs recognize the achievements of these extraordinary women, and add to the Mint’s rich history of telling our Nation’s story through enduring examples of numismatic art.”

Born in Paʻia on the island of Maui, Mink was the first woman of color, first Japanese American woman and the youngest legislator to be elected to the U.S House of Representatives, serving from 1965 to 1977 and from 1990 to 2002.

Although her status of a woman meant she received little coverage, she was the first Democratic woman to deliver the State of the Union response to Richard Nixon’s 1970 address. She was also the second woman in U.S. history to respond to the address.

She was also the first Asian American woman to serve in Congress.

Her quarter design shows Mink holding her landmark “Title IX” legislation; and she’s wearing a lei to ensure her home state, Hawaiʻi, is memorialized.

In the background of the engraved image, we can see a view of the U.S Capitol building which features the South Wing, the home to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The quarter’s design was created by Beth Zaiken of Artistic Infusion Program. It was sculpted by John P. McGraw of the United States Mint Medallic Artist.

The included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA”, “PATSY TAKEMOTO MINK”, “E PLURIBUS UNUM”, “25 CENTS” and “EQUAL OPPORTUNITY IN EDUCATION”.

The mint has not yet announced when Mink’s quarter will be released.