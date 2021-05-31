Patriot Golf Day at Ko Olina gives golfers a chance to honor veterans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a marathon round of golf out at Ko Olina.

For the first time in its 15-year history, Patriot Golf Day was held over Memorial Day weekend, giving golfers the opportunity to honor Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Patriot Golf Day raises money for two great causes that honor military members and their families.

Two PGA professionals from Ko Olina and two PGA golf reps tee’d off at dawn on Monday, May 31. They’re expected to wrap at sunset.

To date, Patriot Golf Day has raised more than $50 million.