HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pat Sajak has been the host of the Wheel of Fortune for 41 years.

KHON2’s Howard Dashefsky was able to sit down with the Sajak to talk about this impending retirement.

The following is what Pat Sajak had to say:

Pat Sajak: “Yeah, it’s a celebratory mixed with melancholy. I’ve been thinking about this for a long time. I’ve known that this was coming and I talked about it with good friends and Joe and my family. So I’ve had time to get used to the idea. It’s not like I woke up the other day and said you know it’s over. So there’s that. But it’s mixed emotions sure.”

Dashefsky asked Sajak about any plans he may have after he retires or if he plans on simply walking into the sunset.

This is what Pat Sajak had to say:

Pat Sajak: “I’m realistic enough to know the people aren’t gonna be banging my door down. But I’ll take projects if they come. But I suspect most of my time will be whittling on the front porch, but I don’t know how to whittle and I don’t have a front porch so that’ll be a challenge.

(Howard) Well we look forward to what comes next.”

You can catch Pat Sajak at the Hawaii Theater starring The Sunshine Boys. The tale of “two aging comedians who acrimoniously dissolved their act eight years earlier must overcome their differences when they have the chance for a lucrative movie comeback”.

Also starring in this production is KHON2’s very own Joe Moore and Bryce Moore.