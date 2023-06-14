HONOLULU (KHON2) — Each Wednesday, KHON2.com and the Hawaiian Humane Society spotlights sweet dogs and puppies who are available for adoption.

For Wednesday, June 14, KHON2.com visits with a puppy who has an incredibly big heart and really loves treats. Meet “Pasta!”

Pasta poses for a photo on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society)

She is a two-year-old hound mix and weighs 37 pounds!

She was found as a stray on the streets of Honolulu.

Pasta has been around other dogs, and she is very sweet and friendly.

The Hawaiian Humane Society said that Pasta would thrive in a loving home.

If you’d love to give pasta a home, you can visit her at the Hawaiian Humane Society.

