HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passport applications are accepted at the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall.

An appointment is required for a time during normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online appointments for passport applications are available at the Aloha Q website as of July 25 for scheduled times starting on Aug 1.

This is a pilot program.

Applications will not be accepted without all required documentation, which includes proof of citizenship, government ID and a check or money order for the passport fee.

For more information, visit the city’s customer service web page, and click on the link to passport service.