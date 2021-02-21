Passengers on United flight with engine trouble thankful to be safe in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An explosive engine fire forced United flight 328 bound for Honolulu to make an emergency landing back in Denver shortly after takeoff on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

“Everybody was cheering when we did land,” said Barbara Underwood. “Then the way that the whole crew on the plane and the pilots, they just made everybody calm. And we all cheered for them too.”

Several hours later, those passengers were then put on United flight 3025, and landed without incident at the Daniel K. International Airport on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

KHON2 was at the airport when the passengers finally arrived at their intended destination.

“It’s one of the things that you see in the movies or even on the news,” said Alica Reese, who was waiting at the airport for her husband who was on the flight. “So you don’t think that it’s going to happen to you. But my husband texted me as everything was happening. They said that he said that they had to make an emergency landing, and that the plane was on fire. It was really hard to you know, know what was going on. I thought he was joking. But he started sending me the videos of the engine on fire and it made it very real.”

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.