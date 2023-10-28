HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety said three people are uninjured following a downed helicopter on a small island off Keehi Boat Harbor on Saturday.

Ocean Safety was called to the incident shortly after 10 a.m. and responded with jet skis, aircraft rescue and a fire fighting boat.

Two adults were brought to shore, however, the third person involved stayed on the island with the helicopter.