Passenger on Seattle-bound flight from Hawaii faces $52K fine for assaulting crew member

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday proposed civil penalties against four airline passengers for allegedly interfering with flight attendants. The penalties range from $9,000 to $52,500.

The $52,500 proposed penalty is against a passenger flying from Honolulu to Seattle.

On Dec. 23, 2020, the FAA alleges that a passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Seattle, Wash., assaulted a flight attendant who instructed him to obey cabin crew instructions and various federal regulations.

The passenger allegedly tried to open the cockpit door, repeatedly refused to comply with flight attendants and physically assaulted one of them by striking him in the face and pushing him to the floor. The passenger then threatened the flight attendant by charging at him as he was trying to restrain the passenger.

With the help of another passenger, the flight attendants placed plastic handcuffs on the disruptive passenger. Later, the passenger freed himself from one of the handcuffs and hit the flight attendant in the face a second time.

After the plane landed, police took the passenger into custody.

The FAA is strictly enforcing a zero-tolerance policy toward passengers who cause disturbances on flights or fail to obey flight crew instructions. Passengers are subject to civil penalties because such misconduct can threaten the safety of the flight.

The passengers have 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.