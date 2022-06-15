HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines said the pilots on an inbound flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport requested law enforcement, upon arrival, after being alerted to an unruly passenger.

The flight, HA51, arrived in Honolulu at 3:10 p.m.

The public safety department said Sheriffs responded but left the scene after the flight crew said there was no physical disruption.

Hawaiian said a passenger was questioned and later released.

The airline confirmed there was not attempted breach of the cockpit.