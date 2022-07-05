HONOLULU (KHON2) — A gun was found in carry-on luggage during an X-ray check at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu on Thursday, June 30.

Transportation Security Administration officers saw in the X-ray scan that there was an unloaded 9 mm Glock 19 handgun in the carry-on luggage of a passenger who was going to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). This happened around 6 a.m.

TSA notified airport security who questioned him.

He was arrested by state sheriffs.

Officials said this is the second firearm discovered in 2022 in a traveler’s carry-on bag this year at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. A Sig Sauer 320 was found in a carry-on bag on Feb. 7.

If you want to have a firearm with you when you travel, it needs to be unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, and it must be in checked baggage. Firearms, ammunition and replica guns are not allowed in carry-on bags.

TSA officers found more than 5,900 firearms across the country last year.

TSA reported 3,100 firearms were found in travelers’ carry-on luggage at airports nationwide since the start of this year.

Gun found in carry-on bag, Honolulu, Hawaii, Thursday, June 30, 2022 (Courtesy: TSA)

TSA determines if there will be any action taken for the firearms incidents. The traveler could face a civil penalty which could be at least $2,050 and can go up to more than $10,000.

To check what to do if you want to travel with a firearm, visit the TSA’s website on firearms and ammunition.

To check what you can and can not take with you, visit the TSA’s “Can I Bring” website.