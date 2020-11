HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced its 2021 stamp program will include a "Go for Broke: Japanese American Soldiers of WWII" stamp to honor some 33,000 Japanese American soldiers who served in the U.S. armed forces during World War II.

"Go for Broke" was the motto of the 100th Infantry Battalion and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and eventually represented every all-Japanese American unit that was formed during World War II.