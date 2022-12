HONOLULU (KHON2) — North King Street eastbound at Robello Lane is closed due to a motor vehicle accident, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

According to HPD, one west bound lane on North King Street is open.

Traffic is being routed to Palama Road.

HPD, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department are currently at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.