HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is temporarily closing part of Hilina Pali Road due to dry conditions.

Hilina Pali Road, from the gate past the Mauna Iki Trailhead to Hilina Pali Overlook, is closed to motorized vehicles. Bicycles, pedestrians and those with a backcountry permit for the coastal backcountry or Pepeiao will be given access.

Hilina Pali Road between Chain of Craters Road and Kulanaokuaiki Campground is open but campfires in the campground are prohibited. Propane or gas cooking stoves are allowed. Campfires are also not permitted at backcountry coastal campsites and Pepeiao Cabin.

The dry brush below the Hilina Pali has seen below-average rainfall and is a concern for fire risk. National Park Service firefighters responded to a brushfire near Kaʻaha Trail below the Hilina Pali Overlook Thursday afternoon, June 16. The fire was likely human-caused and is being investigated.

