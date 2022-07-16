HONOLULU (KHON2) — The eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway is closed in several locations due to high surf.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that high surf is pushing sand onto the eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway.

HPD said the Department of Facility Maintenance is clearing sand off the road.

According to HNL Info Alerts, multiple areas are closed between Makaha and Nanakuli.

Farrington Highway near Auyong Homestead Road and Makaha area are both closed off.