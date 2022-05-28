HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply responded to a possible 12-inch water main break on Ala Wai Boulevard that has left three condominiums in the area without water.

As crews investigate, the left lanes on Ala Wai Boulevard have been closed for repairs since 4 p.m. between Seaside Avenue and Lewers Street.

The area of the leak is near 2233 Ala Wai Blvd. and a water wagon has been positioned near the area for affected customers to use. BWS asks that you bring your own containers to fill at the water wagon.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.