Partnership places 75 security cameras across four Honolulu City parks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu and the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) have partnered together to install 75 security cameras across four City park locations on Oahu in a joint effort to enhance security.

The cameras are primarily located outside of bathrooms at Kūhiō Beach Park, Kapi‘olani Regional Park/Paki Community Park, Foster Botanical Garden and Ala Moana Regional Park.

The director of the Department of Parks and Recreation said, these kinds of security cameras are a proven tool for securing public areas and deterring vandalism.

“In our experience, these kind of security cameras have proven to be excellent tools to help create more secure public areas and also to deter vandalism and other criminal activity. The areas chosen to receive these cameras are our most popular locations anecdotally, and we want to assure the public that the cameras’ view cannot be remotely adjusted and are not aiming into any private areas of our bathroom facilities. A big mahalo to HTA for their help and contributions to this partnership.” Laura Thielen, Department of Parks and Recreation director

File – Newly-installed security cameras at Kūhiō Beach Park in Honolulu, Hawaii, April 6, 2021. (Honolulu Dept. of Parks and Recreation photo)

File – Newly-installed security cameras at Ala Moana Regional Park in Honolulu, Hawaii, April 6, 2021. (Honolulu Dept. of Parks and Recreation photo)

The City paid $38,000 for the cameras while the HTA covered the installation price tag of approximately $204,000.

The original plan was for 192 surveillance cameras to be installed at City park locations but the budget was determined to be insufficient to reach that goal after individual sites were assessed.

There were 33 cameras already in place at seven City park locations prior to this partnership. The newly-installed machines effectively tripple the number of surveilance cameras at City parks on Oahu.