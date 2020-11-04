Partial road closures scheduled for Laukahi Street to allow pavement repairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All traffic on Laukahi Street will be temporarily detoured from Monday, Nov. 9 to Friday, Nov. 20, says the Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM).

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The road work will focus on repairing the pavement on Laukahi Street, between Kalaniana‘ole Highway and ‘Anali‘i Street. DFM says work is expected to run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of Veterans Day which is recognized on November 11.

Special Duty Honolulu Police Officers will be posted at the work site to assist with traffic control.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes. Please allow extra travel time and abide by posted traffic signs.

Please call the Department of Facility Maintenance at 768-3632 for any further questions.

Latest Stories on KHON2