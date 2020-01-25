Partial lane closures scheduled for Maluhia Road on Jan. 29

The Department of Public Works is announcing partial road closures on Maluhia Road near Anne Knudsen Park and at the intersection of Maluhia Road and Kōloa Road on Jan. 29 to allow for road reconstruction work from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained on both Maluhia Road and Kōloa Road. Flaggers will be positioned to assist motorists during these closures.

Please make the appropriate arrangements to accommodate the necessary road closures and allow for extra time to get to destinations.

Anyone with questions may contact Koga Engineering and Construction at 808-824-0957.