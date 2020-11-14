Partial closures coming to Koko Head Shooting Complex

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Phased closures of the Koko Head Shooting Complex are scheduled to begin on Nov. 16 and last through mid-December. Crews will be removing lead from gallery areas that will require specific ranges to close.

The project will not impact other ranges in the complex, including the archery range.

Closures are scheduled for the following dates:

Nov. 16 – Nov. 20: Pistol Range Closed

Nov. 23 – Dec. 8: Rifle Range Closed

Rifle Range Closed Dec. 9 – Dec. 16: Silhouette Range Closed

Unitek Insulation, Inc. was awarded the contract for this remediation project, which costs upwards of $146,000.