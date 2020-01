HONOLULU (KHON2) — The partial closure of the Kakaako Waterfront Park will be extended by a month.

The City recently took over the park, which needs additional maintenance. This includes renovations to restrooms, repaving of the parking lots, and repairing the lights and sprinklers.

The closure began in November 2019. It was originally scheduled to reopen on February 3.

The new opening date is now March 2.