HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Daniel K. Inouye Highway by the 11-mile marker has been closed due to flooding and debris on the roadway, police said.

Police are asking that the public avoid the area, as emergency crews make assessments and begin clean-up in the area.

There are no alternate routes. If there is no need to be on the roadway, police want to advise the public to stay home, stay informed and stay safe.