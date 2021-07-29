Part-time Hawaii resident shot in Las Vegas after alleged crime spree

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A part-time Hawaii resident with a lengthy criminal history was shot and killed by police in Las Vegas after an alleged hectic crime spree.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday, July 27, along Interstate 15 when police said 60-year-old Douglas Claiborne allegedly stole a car and hit a state trooper who was putting stop sticks on the road.

Trooper Micah May was sent through the windshield of the stolen vehicle and police said Claiborne did not stop until the car was rammed.

“At that point in time, the officers involved apparently opened fire. I’m sure believing that either their lives, the troopers lives, or the community’s lives were at stake, at risk. And that’s what they’re trained to do.” Rick McCann, Nevada Association of Public Officers

Claiborne had a lengthy criminal history that spanned multiple states, including Hawaii.

A check of his records showed Claiborne was convicted nine times in Hawaii for drug charges, assault, theft and terroristic threatening.