HONOLULUN (KHON2) — A fire on the third floor of a five-story building forced the closure of Kapahulu Ave. between Campbell and Kanaina, in both directions on Tuesday around 4:29 p.m.

The fire, at 465 Kapahulu Avenue, originated at an overloaded electrical outlet, which had an attached four-way splitter.

A resident used a blanket to try to extinguish the fire. Then Honolulu fire crews extinguished the blanket.

There were no injuries reported.