HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews have closed part of Kalanianaole Hwy. in Waimanalo to fix a 30-inch water main near Sea Life Park.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

BWS crews began repairing the break at around 8:30 Tuesday night.

Lanes in the area are being contra-flowed.

Repairs are expected to continue through the morning and will likely extend into Wednesday afternoon.

No additional details are available at this time.