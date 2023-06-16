A caretaker and a resident play with Paro on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Kāhala Nui’s Hi‘olani Care Center)

HONOLULU (KHON2 ) — Robotics have long resided in the imaginings of humans. From the proto-robotic conception of Dr. Frankenstein’s monster to current forays into Artificial Intelligence, robotics both conceptually and in reality have evolved.

Robotics is now coming to Honolulu to a care center in the form of a beloved land and sea animal that is part of a new class of devises known as “socially assistive robots”.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Kāhala Nui’s Hi‘olani Care Center has announced that they are introducing Paro the Robotic Seal.

The seal is meant to help facilitate and enhance human connection for residents that will foster companionship.

A caretaker and a resident play with Paro on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Kāhala Nui’s Hi‘olani Care Center)

“We’re excited to introduce Paro to our residents,” said Dani Sakai, Life Enrichment Manager at Hi‘olani Care Center. “Paro will serve as a companion, offering comfort and emotional support to our residents and a renewed sense of connection with caregivers.”

Paro with its gray, fluffy fur; warm temperature; and lifelike features, it is interactive. It has the capability to mimic a real seal. It can vocalize and move its head, neck, eyelids, flippers and tail.

A caretaker and a resident play with Paro on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Kāhala Nui’s Hi‘olani Care Center)

According to Kāhala Nui’s Hi‘olani Care Center, Paro maintains five types of sensors. They are tactile, light, audition, temperature and posture. These allow Paro to perceive the world it is in, the people and the environment (context).

“Paro can detect the direction of the human voice and comprehend simple words and phrases,”

said a spokesperson for Kāhala Nui’s Hi‘olani Care Center. “It can also tell whether the person holding it is calm or agitated based on the posture it’s being held in and how it is being stroked. Paro can also recognize the difference between light and dark.”

A caretaker and a resident play with Paro on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Kāhala Nui’s Hi‘olani Care Center)

A caretaker and a resident play with Paro on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Kāhala Nui’s Hi‘olani Care Center)

A caretaker and a resident play with Paro on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Kāhala Nui’s Hi‘olani Care Center)

A caretaker and a resident play with Paro on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Kāhala Nui’s Hi‘olani Care Center)

The ability for animals to interact with humans in such a way that reduces stress, anxiety, depression, wandering and aggressive behavior among people with dementia is well documented.

So, Paro is designed to simulate these therapeutic, animal-assisted benefits. It was developed by AIST, a leading Japanese industrial automation pioneer. Paro is the 8th generation of this design that has been utilized throughout Japan and Europe for 20 years.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“It was designed as a seal because its less familiar presence is more readily accepted than mechanical animals people already know such as cats and dogs,” said a spokesperson for Kāhala Nui’s Hi‘olani Care Center.