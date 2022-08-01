HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you are ready for pickleball or mahjong, the Honolulu parks and recreation department are rolling out online payment for all activities, beginning with programs in the fall.

Walk-in registration will still be offered, with cash and check accepted.

Online payments can only be made with Visa and Mastercard credit or debit cards, at this time.

District I (Hawaii Kai to McCully) and II (Makiki to Aiea) registration begins Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. District II (Waipahu to Waianae), IV (Waialua to Waimanalo) and V (Pearl City, Mililani to Wahiawa) registration begins Aug. 24 at 4 p.m.

The public can setup account info and check class schedules prior to registration opening, on the city’s website.

If you require additional services, please contact the DPR at (808) 768-3003 or email parks@honolulu.gov.