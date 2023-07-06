HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parks are the lifeblood of Hawaiʻi. Everyone from kānaka maoli to kānaka haole utilize Hawaiʻi’s parks each year.

Due to the popularity of Hawaiʻi’s parks, Honolulu’s Parks and Recreation Department has a big job that includes conserving water.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

So, the city’s parks and recreation department gets a pat on the back for their hard work.

In 2022, the department set out to reduce water usage at city parks in response to the Red Hill water crisis that was created by military-affiliated leaks of toxic chemicals into Oʻahu’s water table.

For them, the goal was to conserve at 10%.

On Thursday, July 6, the city said that after looking at the numbers, Parks and Rec. were able to reduce usage by more than 15%. This was achieved across 402 designated park properties.

And not only did the city help to conserve water, but the saved gallons also added up to a savings of more than $678,000.

The City Parks Director also wanted to thank park users for doing their part to help the city surpass its goal.

So how did the city do it?

The Parks Department said a large part of it had to do with detecting and quickly repairing leaks and installing water-efficient fixtures.

This in addition to the timed beach showers at Ala Moana Regional Park and Sandy Beach Park.

The department also installed rain barrels at two community gardens and reduced run times of decorative fountains.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

And there’s more savings to come with the completion of comfort station renovations at Pokai Bay Beach Park and Kūhiō Beach Park that are expected by the end of July 2023.