Parkinson Walk raises awareness and funds for uncurable disease

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 7th annual Hawaii Parkinson Walk was held Sunday at Magic Island.

The walk raises awareness and funds for Parkinson’s Disease in Hawaii.

Parkinson is a progressive neurodegenerative condition categorized as a movement disorder that includes both motor and non-motor symptoms.

There is no cure for Parkinson’s and current treatments only helps alleviate the Parkinson’s symptoms but do not prevent or delay the actual condition.

The event had a kid zone, a resource fair, a short walk around the park, and prizes.

Prizes were given for the top fundraiser individuals and teams. Some prizes were a two-night stay at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort and Spa, tickets to Blue Note Hawaii, SoFi Hawaii Bowl, Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic and others.

The mission of the Hawaii Parkinson Association is to assist Parkinson patients, their family and friends live the best life possible by uniting people, organizations, and resources to treat Parkinson’s symptoms and ultimately find a cure.

Donations support Parkinson’s exercise classes across Hawaii.

For more information, visit parkinsonshawaii.org.