Parking restriction in effect to help reduce traffic in Lanikai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Street parking will no longer be allowed along any street in Lanikai, after several community members voiced concern about the heavy traffic recently made worse by a water main repair project.

The City announced on Thursday that parking in the area will not be allowed weekdays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

DTS will place temporary “sawhorse” type signs on streets in Lanikai to warn drivers of the parking restrictions.

Officials say this will allow the streets to remain open for emergency vehicles and residents. The parking restriction is expected to remain in place for the rest of 2021.

Meanwhile, the Board of Water Supply will continue replacing water mains in several areas of Lanikai in phases. The current phase of construction provides limited access in and out of Lanikai.