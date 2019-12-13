Parking fees to begin at another Hawai’i State Park

Following the introduction of paid parking this year at several State Parks, the DLNR Division of State Parks will institute paid parking at Mākena State Park beginning the first week of January 2020.

State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell commented, “As with most of our other parks, Hawai’i residents with a valid State of Hawai’i Driver’s License or State of Hawai’i Identification Card will not have to pay and for non-residents we believe parking fees are nominal and in-line with what parks in other states are charging.”

At Mākena State Park, non-residents will pay $5.00 to park. Commercial vehicles registered with the Hawai’i Public Utilities Commission will pay $10.00-$40.00 depending on the number of passengers the vehicle can carry. Parking will continue to be on a first-come, first-served basis. There are three lots at Mākena and a roaming ambassador will be on site to monitor parking and to assist visitors.

Three electronic pay stations are being installed and visitors can only pay by credit card either at the pay station or by phone. Cottrell concluded, “The vast majority of our 52 park units do not currently impose parking or entrance fees. However, at a number of parks, it is necessary to improve our funding stream for additional management capacity for both the specific park units and the Hawaii State Park system. There is a huge backlog of deferred maintenance and improvements to enhance quality. It is important to note that Hawai’i residents do not have to pay for parking or entrance to park units, except at Diamond Head State Monument.”