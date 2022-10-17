HONOLULU (KHON2) — A pilot parking fee program is coming to one of Big Island’s beach parks this winter. This will affect all out-of-state visitors at Kahaluʻu Beach Park, effective Dec. 1.

According to the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation, visitors will have to pay a parking fee in 4-hour intervals from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Hawaii residents and disabled individuals may get a free parking pass by registering with the parking attendant on duty.

All net income from this pilot project, managed in conjunction with the nonprofit The Kohala Center, will be used to support ongoing protection, stewardship and restoration of the beach park’s natural and cultural resources.

For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Administration office at 808-961-8311.