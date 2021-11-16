Park West Gallery selects Oahu artist as Made in Hawaii winner

Oahu-based artist Chris Sebo was named winner of the Made in Hawaii art competition hosted by Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery. (Courtesy: Park West Gallery)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After hundreds of submissions, the Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery has announced the winner of their inaugural Made in Hawaii artist competition.

Chris Sebo draws inspiration from Hawaiian scenery that surrounds him on Oahu. Thanks to his works of art, Sebo will have a year-long contract with the Park West Gallery, the world’s largest art dealer. He will also be given a three-month exhibition at the newly expanded site at the Waikiki Beach Walk.

“Chris’ technique is extraordinary and the best way to appreciate his creative genius is to see his art in person at our Honolulu gallery,” said Albert Scaglione, Park West Gallery Founder and CEO.

Artists had to submit three original pieces to display their story and creativity for the competition. Click here to see the works of the semi-finalists.

“This is truly an honor! Thanks to Park West Hawaii, I have been given a wonderful opportunity to live my dream,” said Chris Sebo, Park West’s 2021 Made in Hawaii winner. “I love sharing my imagination, and I hope my art will be seen as both an inspiration and a blessing to all.”

Chris’ artwork is currently on display at Honolulu’s Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery, located at the famous Waikiki Beach Walk. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for more information.