Park reopens sections of Byron Ledge and devastation trails as eruption recovery efforts continue

View of Killauea caldera floor and collapsed summit, rocks falls along wall resulting from 2018 eruptive events, as seen from Byron Ledge Trail. Mauna Loa slopes in distance. NPS Photo/Janice Wei.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Connecting sections of Byron Ledge Trail and Devastation Trail that lead to Kilauea Iki Trail reopen Saturday, November 9.

The scenic 1.1-mile section of trail required repairs and monitoring following intense earthquakes during the Kīlauea eruption and summit collapse of 2018.

The connector trails provide hikers with views of the Puu Puai cinder cone, and three volcanoes (Kilauea, Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea) en route to the Kilauea Iki trailhead on the west side of the crater.

The reopening also provides much-needed parking at the Devastation Trail parking lot for hikers wanting to experience the iconic Kilauea Iki Trail.

Parking is limited and often overcrowded at Kilauea Iki Overlook.

Accessing Kīlauea Iki Trail by parking at the Devastation Trail parking lot adds a 2.2-mile cherry stem to the four-mile loop trail for a total of 6.2 miles.

Additional disaster recovery continues in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park which sustained serious damage from the 60,000 earthquakes that shook Kīlauea between April 30 and Aug. 4, 2018.

The park’s recovery progress is regularly updated on the park website at https://www.nps.gov/havo/recovery.htm.