Park closure extended for portion of Lualualei Beach Park

Following requests from the community, the park closure for a section of Lualualei Beach Park in Wai’anae has been extended. The closure will now be in effect until Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Originally, the announced park closure dates were from Monday, Nov. 25 until Monday, Dec. 16.

The partial park closure impacts the Ka’ena-side of Lualualei Beach Park, from Pōk’aī Bay Beach Park along Pōk’aī Bay Street until Farrington Highway. This closure was necessary to support Stored Property Ordinance (SPO) enforcement efforts in the area.