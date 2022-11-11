HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the respiratory illness known as RSV continues to spread across the country, including Hawaii, infants are especially vulnerable to getting seriously ill. In some cases, the disease can be fatal. But there are life-saving measures that can make a difference.

Dramatic video from a police bodycam on the mainland shows officers responding quickly, saving the life of an infant with RSV.

“Let me see, open that mouth, come, turn her over on the side a little bit. There you go, there we go,” said the officer.

Paramedics here said RSV, the flu and COVID-19 can show similar symptoms and can present breathing problems for infants because they have small airways. Checking their skin color is a good way to check if they’re in serious trouble.

“If they are very pale looking, they’re very tired or fatigued and they have blue color on their mouth or their fingers, then that means they’re in severe respiratory distress,” said Kanani Adams, a Honolulu EMS paramedic.

If that’s the case, Adams said the first thing to do is call the doctor or 911. Then, it’s a good idea to check the baby’s pulse by putting two fingers on the inside of the baby’s bicep.

“And, what you’re gonna want to do is put your head, your ear to their chest and by their head to look, listen and feel if they’re actually breathing, so see if they’re rising and falling,” said Adams.

If the baby’s not breathing, it’s possible that they’re choking, so a few pats on the back could help clear the airway.

“Usually tapping on the back is for when there’s an obstruction in their airway, if they’re choking on milk or another object that we cannot see. Just kind of giving them that little extra force since the children and their lungs are not developed and they cannot cough,” said Adams.

As shown by the mainland officers who saved the baby, you can then use CPR using two fingers to apply light compressions against the baby’s chest.

“Come on sweetie, come on, I can hear her, come on,” said the officer.

“Just keep doing CPR, the dispatcher will be on the phone with you, keep doing CPR until the paramedics arrive,” said Adams.

When paramedics arrive, they have devices that can supply oxygen and medication to help the baby breathe easier. Adams, who has been a paramedic for 10 years, adds that it’s not easy but it’s important not to panic.