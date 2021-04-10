Paraglider injured in apparent crash landing below Makapuu Lighthouse

File – Honolulu Fire Department helicopter airlifts an injured paraglider beneath the Makapuu Lighthouse near Waimanalo, Hawaii, April 10, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A paraglider was injured after apparently making a crash landing on the rocky shoreline beneath the Makapuu Lighthouse on Saturday, April 10, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officials said.

According to EMS, the paraglider — identified as a 31-year-old man — was brought to a local hospital in serious condition.

EMS officials say the incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. Saturday.

A Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) helicopter was seen airlifting the man to safety. According to EMS, the patient suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a trauma center.