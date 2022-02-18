Paradise Beverages fined $75,000 by DOH for polluting Waiawa Stream

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Feb. 11, the Department of Health (DOH) served a Notice of Violation to Paradise Beverages, Inc. for “illegally discharging pollutants such as alcoholic and carbonated beverages from unsold products into State waters on three separate occasions,” from their Waipio distribution facility.

The beverage company will have to pay a penalty of $75,000 and make some corrective actions.

DOH said corrective actions include “ceasing the discharge of pollutants, constructing an impervious containment around the crushing area, and developing and implementing a project to identify possible cross-connections between the stormwater and wastewater systems.”

“Paradise Beverages’ actions made headlines around the country and serve as yet another reminder of the threats to Hawai’i’s environment,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. “DOH will continue to take action to protect public health and our natural resources.”

On Nov. 2, 2021, DOH received a complaint about “a strong alcohol odor emanating from liquid waste flowing through the stormwater outfall” which was discharging into Waiawa Stream.

After receiving the complaint, DOH along with the City and County of Honolulu began an investigation and documented their findings with members of the public.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), Highways Division, the facility was discharging alcohol from unsold products diluted with water into the City and County of Honolulu’s 84-inch reinforced concrete pipe, which connects to the Outfall discharging to Waiawa Stream.



DOH’s inspection on Nov. 15, 2021 confirmed that “liquid waste entering the storm drain inlets on the Facility flows to Waiawa Stream through the storm Outfall.”

The company owns five beverage distribution facilities across the state and DOH said its Waipio facility is 830 feet from Waiawa Stream on Oahu.

“We appreciate the daily communications and guidance from the Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch and the City and County of Honolulu’s teams since November 10 to bring this incident to a close,” said John Erickson, President and General Manager of Paradise Beverages. “Being 100% compliant with all applicable laws and regulations is a priority for us. We identified specific areas to improve, and many of these have already been completed or we are in the process of planning their implementation to ensure we operate in an environmentally responsible manner.”

According to Erickson, only a small percentage of the products are not sutiable for sale. Beverage cans and bottles not sutiable for sale are set aside and mechanically crushed periodically and the resulting liquid is collected for disposal. For the time being, Paradise Beverages has suspended how they get rid of their expired products to abid with the DOH’s order. Erickson added that his company has also provided DOH with the company’s blueprints of their pipeline to “ensure there is no possibility of cross contamination between sewage and storm systems.”

The company will also continue their crushing operation after appropriate systems are in place. Erickson said the company was working with local farmers on disposing of products.

To read a copy of the order, click here.