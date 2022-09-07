HONOLULU (KHON2) — Last week, the Honolulu Little League team was all anybody could talk about after they clenched the world championship title on Aug. 28. They were showered with aloha at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport following their 13-to-3 mercy rule victory over Curacao in just four innings.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Honolulu All-Stars will be honored with a championship parade and celebration from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The parade starts at A‘ala Park, heading east on South King Street, through Chinatown and Downtown Honolulu, before ending at Honolulu Hale.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“This team is deserving of something bigger and better than has ever been done before,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement. “Hawaii loves baseball, and this is a momentous occasion to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these deserving young men, their families and our city that fell in love with them.”

Once the parade ends at Honolulu Hale, the players, their families and the rest of the crowd can enjoy free performances by Rebel Souljahz and High Watah. There will also be a proclamation ceremony and the awarding of a Key to the City and County of Honolulu to manager Gerald Oda, who won his second LLWS championship this summer.

Also attending the parade on Thursday are the KADO Hawaii 13u Babe Ruth World Series champions, a host of other Oahu youth baseball organizations, seven marching bands, among others.

PARADE PARTICIPANTS

U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard

U.S. Marine Corps Band

Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaii

Royal Hawaiian Band

University of Hawaii Marching Band

Mililani High School Marching Band and Pep Squad

Pearl City High School Marching Band

Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Marching Band

Members of the 2018 Honolulu Little League World Champions

Members of the 2005 West Oahu Little League World Champions

2022 Damien Monarchs Div. II State Baseball Champs

2022 Maryknoll Div. I State Softball Champs

Honolulu Little League 14u team

Hawaii Kai Elite 12u team

OBRL Mānoa 12u team

OBRL Homegrown 10u team

Check out more news from around Hawaii

During their 6-0 run in Williamsport, Pa., Honolulu’s team outscored their opponents 60-5, winning via mercy rule in four of six games. Honolulu Little League also won the LLWS crown in 2018. Both championship teams were coached by Oda.