HONOLULU (KHON2) — A parade is set to happen through downtown Honolulu in honor of the 2022 Little League World Series champions.

The parade will start at A’ala Park and go through King street, Chinatown, downtown Honolulu and end at the Honolulu Hale, according to city officials.

There will be road closures in this area due to the parade.

King Street, Liliha and Dillingham intersections will be closed and traffic will be diverted to two other roads.

A’ala Park and closed roads will open up behind the parade as safety permits, according to city officials.

Once everyone reaches Honolulu Hale, there will be festivities there like live music, food, autograph signings, a special honor for Coach Oda, and a presentation of a proclamation to the team.

The parade is planned to begin on Thursday, September 8 at 12 p.m.