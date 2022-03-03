HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the Russian-Ukraine conflict continues, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. said they have suspended purchases of Russian crude oil for their Hawaii refinery.

This information comes in a statement from Par Pacific’s website on Thursday, March 3.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to the Par Pacific website, they are the parent company to Par Hawaii, Inc., which is one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii. Their headquarters is located in Kapolei and is the only refinery in the state.

Par Pacific aims to use diverse crude oil sources internationally to help meet the state’s demand for fuels, but recent events have changed that. Par Pacific added that they will continue to monitor and evaluate their position on Russian crude over the next few weeks.

In the meantime, to meet fuel production requirements, the company has turned to other grades of crude from North and South America.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Also on the Par Hawaii website, they distribute fuel through Hele and 76-branded retail locations across Hawaii via pipelines on Oahu and on barges to all of the state’s major harbors.