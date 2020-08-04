Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument celebrates 10 years as World Heritage Site

HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s a major milestone for one of the country’s newest national monuments.

The Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument is celebrating 10 years as a World Heritage Site.

The monument is said to represent one of the best examples of both the world’s cultural and natural heritage, making it the only mixed world heritage site in the entire U.S.

Papahanaumokuakea encompasses 583,000 square miles of ocean, including 10 islands and atolls of the northwest Hawaiian Islands.