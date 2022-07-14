HONOLULU (KHON2) — Buckle up and get ready because the 21st Paniolo Heritage Rodeo is kicking off in Poipu, Kauai.

The public will have the chance to watch fast-action rodeo paniolo competing in the open-air arena at the CJM Country Stables.

The three-day event hosted by the Kauai Roping & Rodeo Club will have food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, rodeo wild thrills and so much more to enjoy.

“Some people may not know about the Paniolo history shaped and is still shaping Hawaii,” said Event Coordinator Joyce Miranda.

According to the rodeo club, Hawaiian cowboys pre-date the Great American Western culture by generations when King Kamehamhea was brought wild cattle in 1794. Followed by that were horses and then the Pinolo culture and cattle began.

“It’s a performance that’s sure to entertain and inform. We’ve worked hard on this pageant,” said Miranda.

The event is scheduled for Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24. Gates are open on Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Parking is free. Tickets are $10 a day for adults but free for keiki under 18.

To find out more information and to purchase tickets, click here.