Pandemic Travel: You’ll want to book your flights soon before prices start to rise

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you are planning on taking a trip you might want to do so before flight tickets increase.

Currently, flight tickets are low, dropping significantly after the holiday rush.

According to the Consumer Airfare Index Report by Hopper, domestic airfare is relatively low. They reported it is currently at $234 / round trip and international airfare is at historic lows for January at $649 / round trip.

They forecast an average increase of 7% in domestic airfare each month until June.

Meaning, if you have put off traveling due to the price, now would be the best time to book a flight and see the world.

They reported the most popular searches for domestic flights were Orlando, Las Vegas and Miami. The most popular international searches were London, Cancun and Paris.

Regarding booking a flight in advance, they reported travelers to continue to book closer to their dates of travel due to COVID pandemic uncertainty.

They reported domestic travelers booking flights 35 days in advance on average, down from 45 days when compared to January 2019.

International travelers are booking their flights 55 days in advance on average compared to 74 days in advance in 2019.

So far, they reported 2022 had a good start with airfare cheaper than average. They suggest booking flights early and taking advantage of frequent flyer programs and deals.

To read the full report click right here.