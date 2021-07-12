Pana’ewa Zoo welcomes pair of ‘Alalā

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are some new residents at the Pana’ewa Zoo on the Big Island.

A pair of ‘Alalā or Hawaiian crow are now at the zoo acting as ambassadors for the endangered species.

‘Alalā, like all crows, are considered highly intelligent, social, and curious

For years, a conservation breeding program has been propagating the birds, and then a number of them were re-introduced into the wild between 2016 and 2019.

The program had to take a step back because the birds were being preyed on by the Hawaiian hawk.

