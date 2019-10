The Panaʻewa Zoo has welcomed a baby sloth.

The baby, who remains nameless until staff know whether it is female or male, was born either July 25 or 26.

Baby’s mom ‘Akala is originally from the Honolulu Zoo and dad, Sid was born at Panaʻewa.

The sloths were put into quarantine when the baby was born but were put back on exhibit on Sunday, Oct. 20.