HONOLULU (KHON2) — This year, KHON2 is proud that our very Pamela Young will be receiving The Governors’ Award.

The Governors’ Award is the highest award that a local chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences gives to those who are personalities on television.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, a big CONGRATULATIONS. Well deserved!” declared NATAS.

According to NATAS, for a person to be given this highly prestigious award, that person must have contributed truly outstanding and unique accomplishments and achievements that mark them as exceptional.

The award comes with a traditional Emmy® Statuette as well.

“It is with great excitement and enthusiasm that we announce honors that will be bestowed by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, San Francisco/Northern California to Pamela Young of KHON2 in Honolulu,” states NATAS.

These accomplishments are made by an individual, a company or an organization for some outstanding achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television which is of a cumulative or extraordinary and universal in nature, according to NATAS.

Pamela Young is the first Hawaiʻi journalist to be given the Academy’s highest honor. Her career in journalism spans five decades, and her win came from a vote based on her accomplishments.

Young has had a longstanding devotion to the television industry which has been documented across several stations. These include KPIX 5 in the Bay Area, KQED 9 public media in the Bay Area and KITV 4 and KHON 2 both of Honolulu.

Pamela Young has had an expansive career where she has served as a reporter, an anchor, a producer and an editor. However, her involvement is not only with news organizations. She also has been active in her community in Hawaiʻi.

Young has received 12 Regional Emmy® Awards, a Peabody and induction into the Asian-American Journalists Association Hall of Pioneers.

“Her accomplishments speak to her hard work and ongoing commitment to excellence,” said NATAS.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The award presentation is set to take place at the 52nd Annual Northern California Area Emmy Awards on Saturday, June 3 and will be held at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

The broadcast of the awards ceremony will take place at 5:50 p.m. Hawaiʻi Standard Time.